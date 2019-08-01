App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

KRBL Q1 profit rises 36% on robust sales

Total income rose sharply to Rs 1,220 crore during June quarter 2019 from Rs 745.05 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rice company KRBL, which sells under the India Gate brand, on August 1 posted 36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 136.12 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20. Net profit stood at Rs 100.05 crore during April-June 2018-19, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose sharply to Rs 1,220 crore during June quarter 2019 from Rs 745.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,020.59 crore as against Rs 595.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Close
Shares of the company rose 3.32 per cent to settle at Rs 228.45 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #KRBL #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.