KRBL Q1 profit rises 36% on robust sales

Rice company KRBL, which sells under the India Gate brand, on August 1 posted 36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 136.12 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20. Net profit stood at Rs 100.05 crore during April-June 2018-19, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose sharply to Rs 1,220 crore during June quarter 2019 from Rs 745.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,020.59 crore as against Rs 595.79 crore in the year-ago period.