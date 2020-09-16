Kraft Heinz sells several cheese brands to Lactalis for $3.2 billion

Emmanuel Besnier, CEO of Lactalis, which will acquire several cheese brands from Kraft Heinz for $3.2 billion © JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER – AFP/File

French dairy company Lactalis has reached a $3.2 billion deal to acquire several leading cheese brands from United States-based food giant Kraft Heinz for $3.2 billion, the companies said on September 15.

Lactalis, which sells cheese under the President brand, will acquire several Kraft brands in the US, including Cracker Barrel, Breakstone's, Polly-O and Athenos. Kraft will however retain Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Velveeta Processed Cheese, among other products, it said in a press release.

Both will also partner to develop license for some products under the Kraft and Velveeta brands.

"Our company has been in the US for more than 40 years and this transaction takes it to a new level. The Kraft brand has been synonymous with cheese in America, but this deal will also allow us to grow the brand internationally along with our products," said Lactalis CEO Emmanuel Besnier.

Kraft Heinz unveiled the deal in connection with a new corporate strategy that includes a 30 percent increase in marketing spending.

The deal "will enable us to build sustainable competitive advantage in businesses where we have strong brand equity, greater growth prospects and can use our manufacturing scale and consumer-based platforms approach," said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio. "This is a great example of agile portfolio management at work."

The deal will shift production facilities in California and Wisconsin to Lactalis, as well as a distribution centre in Wisconsin. About 750 workers will transfer from Kraft to Lactalis.

Shares of Kraft Heinz rose 1.3 percent to $132.28 in afternoon trading.