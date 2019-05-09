KPTL Q4 net profit rises over 30% to Rs 137 cr

Kalptaru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) May 9 reported a 30 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 136.88 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, helped by higher income.

The company had posted Rs 104.83 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, KPTL said in a BSE filing.

During January-March 2019, the company's total income grew to Rs 2,498.97 crore, compared to Rs 1,942.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total income stood at Rs 2,280.50 crore as against 1,772.43 crore in January-March period of the preceding fiscal.

KPTL is engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business.