App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

KPTL Q4 net profit rises over 30% to Rs 137 cr

The company had posted Rs 104.83 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, KPTL said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kalptaru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) May 9 reported a 30 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 136.88 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, helped by higher income.

The company had posted Rs 104.83 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, KPTL said in a BSE filing.

During January-March 2019, the company's total income grew to Rs 2,498.97 crore, compared to Rs 1,942.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total income stood at Rs 2,280.50 crore as against 1,772.43 crore in January-March period of the preceding fiscal.

KPTL is engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business.
First Published on May 9, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Kalptaru Power Transmission Ltd #Market news #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

L&T Buys Mindtree Shares Worth Rs 368 Crore

Assam Rifles to Train Together With Coast Guard, Assist in Maritime Op ...

Modi a Failure PM, non-BJP Alliance Will be in Power on May 23: Chandr ...

'Indecisive KCR, Opportunist Chandrababu': Bandu Dattatreya's Thumbs-d ...

Ready to Return if Supreme Court Assures I Will Not be Arrested Till C ...

'Keep Hurling Abuses': Amit Shah Sees an Advantage for BJP in Oppositi ...

Grey Worm and Missandei Dancing to 'My Boo' on 'Game of Thrones' Set i ...

Nirav Modi Failed to Convince Judge That 'Strong Ties' With Britain Po ...

Why Take Canadian Akshay Kumar Aboard INS Sumitra? Congress's Divya Sp ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Bofors deal was not squeaky clean; but Modi's 'brashtachari' comment o ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Top Huawei and Honor phones worth buying in India: From Huawei P30 Pro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.