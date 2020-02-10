KPTL posts Rs 133cr net profit in December quarter

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Monday said its consolidated net profit rose 16.66 pc to Rs 133 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, helped by increased income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 114 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, KPTL said in a BSE filing.

During the October-December 2019 period, its total income also grew to Rs 3,172 crore from Rs 2,756 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The firm's income stood at Rs 2,993 crore, compared with Rs 2,578 crore a year ago.