KPTL bags orders worth Rs 1,145 crore

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,145 crore.

The company got two orders totalling Rs 644 crore for design, supply and construction of 500 kV and 230 kV transmission lines in CIS and Africa region, respectively.

It has also got a composite order for railway infrastructure construction from RVNL for Rs 502 crore in a consortium, the company said in a statement. The project is awarded in JV with JMC and EESPL.

Manish Mohnot, managing director and CEO, KPTL, said: "The new orders will help KPTL to further strengthen its presence in CIS and African geographies and sets a solid base for growth in our international business.

The order in our railway business highlights our commitment to establish KPTL as a leading Railway EPC player. We are confident of meeting our guidance for financial year 2018-19."