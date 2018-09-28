App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

KPTL bags orders worth Rs 1,145 crore

The company got two orders totalling Rs 644 crore for design, supply and construction of 500 kV and 230 kV transmission lines in CIS and Africa region, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,145 crore.

The company got two orders totalling Rs 644 crore for design, supply and construction of 500 kV and 230 kV transmission lines in CIS and Africa region, respectively.

It has also got a composite order for railway infrastructure construction from RVNL for Rs 502 crore in a consortium, the company said in a statement. The project is awarded in JV with JMC and EESPL.

Manish Mohnot, managing director and CEO, KPTL, said: "The new orders will help KPTL to further strengthen its presence in CIS and African geographies and sets a solid base for growth in our international business.

The order in our railway business highlights our commitment to establish KPTL as a leading Railway EPC player. We are confident of meeting our guidance for financial year 2018-19."
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 07:44 pm

tags #Business #India #Kalpataru Power Transmission

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.