KPTL bags new orders worth Rs 1,235 crore

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,235 crore.

These include order for railway infrastructure construction from Bangladesh Railways in a Consortium wherein KPTL's share is Rs 553 crore, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the other order is for transmission line and substation in Tajikistan and India totalling Rs 346 crore.

There is an order for design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for railway electrification, signalling and associated civil works from RVNL for Rs 185 crore in a consortium.

The company has also got an order for laying of pipeline and associated works of Rs 151 crore from Andhra Pradesh Gas Distribution Corporation Ltd.

KPTL MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said, “This reiterates our focus to strengthen our order book across all our businesses. Our strong order book position in T&D, railways and oil & gas pipeline businesses has strengthened our leadership position in the EPC segments that we operate. Overall, these orders lay a strong foundation for a profitable growth in financial year 2018-19.