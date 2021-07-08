MARKET NEWS

KPR Mill hits 52-week high on stock split plan; board to meet on July 27

The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing readymade knitted garments, knitted fabrics and cotton yarn.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
 
 
KPR Mill touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,868.40, rising 10 percent intraday on July 8 after the company said it will consider a stock split proposal at the next board meeting.

The current face value of the equity shares of KPR is Rs 5. A stock split is usually done by companies to increase the stock's liquidity and making it more affordable for small investors.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2021, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30.

At 09:25 hrs KPR Mill was quoting at Rs 1,814, up Rs 115.70, or 6.81 percent on the BSE.

KPR Mill is a garment exporter as well as a vertically integrated apparel company.

It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing readymade knitted garments, knitted fabrics and cotton yarn. It operates in single segment being textile and both the domestic and export segments.
first published: Jul 8, 2021 10:25 am

