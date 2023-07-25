KPIT Technologies Q1 results: Profit surges 53%, revenue grows 60%

Representative image

KPIT Technologies, an auto industry-focussed software and engineering firm, reported a 53.37 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 134.43 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. This robust growth comes at a time when the company faces various macroeconomic headwinds.

The company's net profit grew 20.48 percent over the last quarter, while its consolidated revenue from operations jumped 60 percent over last year and 7.89 percent over the last quarter to Rs 1,097 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Shares of KPIT Technologies traded at Rs 1,091.80 on the NSE - up 3.31 percent - during the day when the results were announced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.