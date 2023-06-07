English
    KPI Green Energy gets LoI for 40 MW hybrid project in Gujarat

    The capacity includes 21.50 MW wind and 18.5 MW solar, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    June 07, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
    KPI Green Energy on Wednesday said it has got a letter of intent (LoI) from a private player to develop a 40 megawatt hybrid green energy project in Gujarat.

    "KPI Green has received a new largest single LoI for executing Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project of 40 MW capacity from Anupam Rasayan India, Surat under "Captive Power Producer (CPP)" business segment of the company," it said.
    This LoI is a significant milestone for the company, showcasing its strong position in the renewable energy market.

    first published: Jun 7, 2023 12:09 pm