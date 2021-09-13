MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Kotak Special Situations Fund invests Rs 1,000 crore in TVS Supply Chain Solutions to back promoters

KSSF has financed TS Rajam Rubbers Private Limited with Rs 800 crore in the form of non-convertible debentures to help the promoter, R Dinesh acquire CDPQ’s stake in TVS SCS. It also invested Rs 200 crore in the form of equity in TVS SCS.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
Representative image (PC-Shutterstock)

Representative image (PC-Shutterstock)

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) on September 13 announced that it has invested Rs 1,000 crore to back TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVS SCS) and promoters of the TVS group.

KSSF -- managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) -- has financed TS Rajam Rubbers Private Limited with Rs 800 crore in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to help the promoter, R Dinesh acquire CDPQ’s stake in TVS SCS. Apart from this, KSSF also invested Rs 200 crore in the form of equity in TVS SCS.

ALSO READ: $1-bn corpus: Kotak Special Situations Fund invests $502 million so far

"We are delighted to support the TVS group and R Dinesh in consolidating their ownership in a valuable and high growth technology-led business. This financing support demonstrates Kotak’s ability to work closely with entrepreneurs and business owners as a confidante and preferred partner to find solutions to complex issues," KIAL Managing Director Srini Sriniwasan said in a statement.

TVS SCS -- a leading third-party logistics (3PL) services provider with global operations -- has strong capabilities in providing supply chain solutions, freight forwarding and last-mile logistics with long-standing relationships with marquee clients.

Close

Related stories

KSSF is an alternate investment fund managed by the asset management firm, Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd. SSF currently manages a $1 billion fund with a mandate to invest in special situations, credit and distressed space in India.

"We look forward to working with R Dinesh and supporting TVS SCS leverage its strong capabilities to provide innovative supply chain technology solutions. This investment is in line with our objective of participating in growth-oriented businesses and partnering with industry leaders by offering customised solutions to fit the needs of each business and is a win-win for all,” KSSF CEO at KIAL Eshwar Karra said.

Earlier in June, KSSF informed that it has invested over half of its $1-billion initial corpus in eight companies and would scout to raise a similar amount from investors later this year. KIAL, a part of Kotak Mahindra Bank, in February 2019 launched KSSF as an AIF special situations fund with a $1-billion corpus.

It received 50 percent maiden money from the UAE sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ($500 million), 25 per cent ($250 million) from the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, and the rest between Premji Invest and Kotak Group.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kotak Investment Advisors Limited #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Kotak special situations fund #KSSF #TVS Supply Chain Solutions
first published: Sep 13, 2021 03:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.