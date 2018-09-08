Kotak Mahindra rolls out mobile medical vans under CSR

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Saturday said it has rolled out three mobile medical vans under the corporate social responsibility initiative 'Life First', in association with Wockhardt Foundation.

As part of the agreement, three medical vans which act as primary healthcare centres on wheels would be managed by the Wockhardt Foundation, a press release said.

Each medical mobile van equipped with GPS facility, would offer services like awareness, diagnosis, treatment to underprivileged people in and around the city free of charge.

Each van is staffed with a doctor, pharmacist, programme coordinator and aims to reach out to 75 patients a day.

"Our CSR programme for healthcare -- 'Life First' gives us an opportunity to serve people living who need basic healthcare facilities," Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, MD and CEO, G Murlidhar said.

Wockhardt Foundation, Trustee and CEO, Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala said through this initiative, the foundation aims to address the existing gaps in healthcare.