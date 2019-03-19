App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kotak Mahindra group sets up $400 mn fund with DivyaSree to build office properties

KIAL, an arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in a statement that it has launched a new fund which will partner with Bengaluru-based realty firm DivyaSree Developers to develop and acquire commercial office assets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL) on Tuesday announced a USD 400 million fund in partnership with DivyaSree Developers to build and acquire commercial office assets across the country.

KIAL, an arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in a statement that it has launched a new fund which will partner with Bengaluru-based realty firm DivyaSree Developers to develop and acquire commercial office assets.

"The USD 400 million India Office Assets Fund I, is anchored by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and is one of the largest dedicated commercial office development platforms announced in India," it added.

DivyaSree is the exclusive development partner and property advisor for the fund and KIAL will act as investment manager. It is structured as an Alternative Investment Fund under SEBI regulations.

related news

The fund's strategy is to develop greenfield projects as well as acquire under construction and completed assets across key markets in India.

When contacted, Kotak Realty Funds CEO Vikas Chimakurthy said, around USD 200 million would be infused by ADIA and the rest would be pumped in by KIAL and DivyaSree.

He said projects are being identified for development and the target is to deploy this fund as quickly as possible.

Chimakurthy said: "We have a compelling opportunity to develop and operate quality commercial assets for marquee global customers. This is the first time in India where a financial institution and a developer have come together on a fund platform."

The commercial real estate has been performing well and attracting huge investments since last few years, despite overall slowdown in property market. Leading player Embassy Office Park, a JV of Blackstone and Embassy has currently launched its REIT to raise Rs 4,750 crore.

DivyaSree Developers MD Bhaskar N Raju said : "We currently provide quality commercial spaces across South Indian cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. With this fund, we will consolidate our position in the three cities and also expand footprints in new key markets of Mumbai, Pune and National Capital Region (NCR)."

KIAL's MD and CEO S Sriniwasan said: "As we scale the asset management business, we will work with like minded partners and create appropriate platforms to address a variety of capital requirements in India.”

KIAL focuses on the Alternate Assets business of the group.

While the Kotak Mahindra Group had been associated with PE investments since 1997, the Alternate Assets Group was set up in early 2005 with its first structured third party private equity and real estate funds. Since then, KIAL has raised USD 3.5 billion across different asset classes.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DivyaSree #Kotak Investment Advisors

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Amit Shah Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi Over Arrest of 'Techies' Raising Pr ...

Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London

Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gi ...

6 Ways Mobile Banking Is Different from Internet Banking

IPL 2019: Rinku Singh Confident of Delivering for KKR After Disappoint ...

Kashmir School Teacher, Arrested on Charges of Terror, Dies in Police ...

'No More a Chaiwala?' Mayawati Takes a Dig at PM Modi's 'Chowkidar' Ca ...

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi Dance Off on 'Dilbar' i ...

IPL 2019: Yorkers and Variations Will be Key to Success in IPL - Thamp ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty range-bound; Bharti Infratel, ONG ...

Shares of 2-wheeler makers fall amid reports of production cuts

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

RCom jumps 10% as Anil Ambani clears Ericsson dues

Thailand election shows junta's critics harsh reality: Dissidents foun ...

Pramod Sawant is new Goa CM: Tasked with keeping an alliance govt aflo ...

Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrect ...

In Meghalaya's patriarchy-infiltrated matrilineal society, women turn ...

Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is ...

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Redmi Go launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi launches its UPI-based Mi Pay app

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song an ...

Tanushree Dutta will get justice for all her legal troubles this year, ...

Bruce Willis will have a peaceful year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.