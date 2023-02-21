 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kotak Mahindra Bank taps Egon Zehnder for CEO Search

Bloomberg
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

The board is expanding the search to ensure it finds suitable external candidates, they said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s board has engaged consulting firm Egon Zehnder to lead a global search for a chief executive officer to replace its billionaire founder Uday Kotak, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Group presidents and whole-time directors Shanti Ekambaram and KVS Manian are the internal candidates for the top job, according to the people. The board is expanding the search to ensure it finds suitable external candidates, they said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A representative for Kotak Mahindra Bank declined to comment, while a representative for Egon Zehnder didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Uday Kotak has been leading the bank since its inception as a non-banking financial institution in 1985. It became a commercial lender in 2003. Kotak Mahindra Bank had 1,752 branches across India as of the end of 2022. Uday Kotak has a net worth of about $13.4 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.