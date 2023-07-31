Kotak Mahindra Bank says no communication received from RBI on Uday's Kotak's succession

Uday Kotak

Following reports on Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO Uday Kotak's succession plans, the private lender stated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not said anything regarding the matter.

"We would like to state that there is no communication, formal or informal, from RBI to Kotak Mahindra Bank or its Board members on CEO succession," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on July 31.

The clarification follows a report by Bloomberg that stated, citing sources, that RBI is nudging Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. to select someone outside the lender’s ranks to succeed billionaire founder Uday Kotak as the next Chief Executive Officer.

According to a regulatory filing on April 21, Kotak is set to assume a non-executive role in the bank after his tenure as CEO ends this year.

Kotak will be appointed as a non-executive, non-independent Director of the bank upon the conclusion of his term as MD and CEO. Kotak's tenure as the CEO and MD of the bank will come to a close on December 31, 2023.

Hunt for new CEO

In November 2022, KVS Manian, whole-time Director, Kotak Bank, said that Jay Kotak, Uday Kotak's son, will not be a contender for the position, at least for now. According to Bloomberg, in February 2023 the bank roped in Egon Zehnder, a global search firm, to find a new chief.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has a strong line-up of experienced executives heading different verticals and at least two senior executives who could be potential contenders for the top job. There are market speculations that whole-time directors Shanti Ekambaram and KVS Manian are among the top contenders for the post.