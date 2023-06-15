Kotak Mahindra Bank receives Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 6,300 crore, says top official

Kotak Mahindra Bank received 3.5 percent of the total Rs 2,000 notes with the Reserve Bank of India.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank received Rs 6,300 crore in Rs 2,000 notes until June 15, said Virat Diwanji, Group President and Head, Consumer Business.

"We have received 3.5 percent of the total Rs 2,000 notes with the Reserve Bank of India. This comes to Rs 6,300 crore," said Diwanji.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 said that the central bank received Rs 1.8 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 notes.

"So far, about Rs 1.8 lakh crore of Rs 2,000 notes have come back. This is roughly about 50 percent of the Rs 2,000 notes that were in circulation on March 31,” Governor Das said.

Earlier, Moneycontrol reported that the state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has so far received Rs 10,000 crore worth of Rs 2,000 currency notes, either as deposits or in exchange.

Earlier, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said around Rs 14,000 crore worth of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes had come into bank accounts as deposits, while notes worth Rs 3,000 crore were exchanged through the branch network. "Generally, we are about 20 percent of the market," he said.

Withdrawal

The RBI had on May 19 announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 bills as part of its clean note policy. For smooth completion of exchange or deposit, the RBI has provided all banks time until September 30, 2023. It also advised banks to stop issuing the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.

The Rs 2,000 note was introduced in November 2016 to meet the currency requirement after Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were demonetised.

As the objective was met and smaller denomination notes were available in adequate quantities, the printing of the Rs 2,000 notes was stopped in 2018-19.

According to RBI data, the total value of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.62 lakh crore, constituting 10.8 percent of the total notes in circulation on March 31, 2023.

About 89 percent of the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes were issued prior to March 2017 and are at the end of their estimated lifespan of four to five years.

“It has also been observed that this (Rs 2,000 banknote) denomination is not commonly used for transactions. Further, the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public,” the RBI said in the release.