Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 6.1% YoY to Rs. 1,693.7 cr: Emkay

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,693.7 crore up 6.1% year-on-year (down 22.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,886.7 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 23.2% Y-o-Y (down 10.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,942.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.