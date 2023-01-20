English
    Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 18.4% YoY to Rs. 2,523.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Broker Research
    January 20, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,523.6 crore up 18.4% year-on-year (down 2.2% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,366.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 30.1% Y-o-Y (down 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,514.7 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Banks #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 03:54 pm