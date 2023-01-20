Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 18.4% YoY to Rs. 2,523.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

While it remains unknown why the Kotak Mahindra Bank app server is down, it is possible that the application is currently under maintenance.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,523.6 crore up 18.4% year-on-year (down 2.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,366.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 30.1% Y-o-Y (down 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,514.7 crore.

