Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 21.5% YoY to Rs. 2,468.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Oct 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,468.1 crore up 21.5% year-on-year (up 19.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 24.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,019.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 10.1% Y-o-Y (up 23.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,434.2 crore.

