    Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 21.5% YoY to Rs. 2,468.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 24.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,019.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    October 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,468.1 crore up 21.5% year-on-year (up 19.2% quarter-on-quarter).


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 10.1% Y-o-Y (up 23.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,434.2 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 12, 2022 05:08 pm
