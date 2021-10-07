Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Net Profit may dip 20.9% YoY to Rs. 1,727.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Post verification, the NPS account gets activated within a day.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,727.9 crore down 20.9% year-on-year (up 5.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 3.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,785.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 13.2% Y-o-Y (down 8.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,861 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

