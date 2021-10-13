Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Net Profit may dip 16.9% YoY to Rs. 1,814.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

This private sector bank consistently figures in the cheapest home loan lenders’ list since last year. Its interest rate for non-salaried borrowers is 6.6 percent at present. This is also the balance transfer rate. The EMI will amount to Rs 56,360.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,814.8 crore down 16.9% year-on-year (up 10.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 4.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,106.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 3.5% Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,183 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

