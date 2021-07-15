Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 36% YoY to Rs. 1,690 cr: Sharekhan

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,690 crore up 36% year-on-year (up 0.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 1 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,757 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 26% Y-o-Y (down 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,306 crore.

