Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 36.1% YoY to Rs. 2,234.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 12, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,234.1 crore up 36.1% year-on-year (down 16.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,661.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 0.9% Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,093.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

