Kotak Mahindra Bank open for 'right opportunities', says Uday Kotak

CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is looking at 'right opportunities' going ahead, its managing director and chief executive officer Uday Kotak told Moneycontrol on May 4.

“We are consistently looking and we feel that our balance sheet is strong, our positioning is good, our capital adequacy is good, cost of funds is low. We are very open for the right opportunity as we go forward," Kotak said.

Kotak's comments are significant as it comes against the backdrop of consolidation in the banking sector.

Recently, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank announced the decision to merge. That apart, Axis Bank had also acquired Citi India’s retail business. This has led to speculations of more such mergers and acquisitions in the country’s banking landscape.

“I have always been a believer that in the last two years with so much of liquidity floating around, asset prices had a wonderful time. So, you really want more realistic asset values for us to be able to take the next big step forward,” Kotak said.

Kotak cited the rising threats of inflation in the economy, saying the “wolf of inflation is here” and the Reserve Bank of India was justified in normalising policy.

On May 4, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the monetary policy committee's decision to hike the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent and the cash reserve ratio by 50 bps to 4.50 percent.

“I think this rate hike was needed and I am glad that they have acted intra-market and intra policy,” Kotak said.

The RBI’s fourth-quarter inflation estimates as given in April was 5.1 percent, and for real rates to move above into positive territory, the repo rate has to be higher than that, Kotak said.

When asked if the lender will be transmitting the rate hike to its borrowers, Kotak said that it was likely.

“Our fixed rate book for more than one-year loans is around 15 percent. The rest of it is either book within one year or linked to floating rate. So there, rate transmission will happen,” Kotak added.

On May 4, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 64.5 percent surge in net profit in the March quarter to Rs 2,767.4 crore on higher net interest income and writeback of provisions, exceeding estimates by a wide margin. Net interest income in the quarter jumped 17.6 percent to Rs 4,521 crore. Non-interest income rose 21.4 percent year on year to Rs 1,826 crore. Net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, stood at 4.78 percent, up 39 basis points from last year.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes