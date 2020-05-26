App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches QIP to raise up to Rs 7,460 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank has set a floor price of Rs 1,147.75 per share for the offering.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank on May 26 launched qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise upto Rs 7,460.38 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has set a floor price of Rs 1,147.75 per share for the offering.

Close

The bank's board had sanctioned the fundraising in April.

As per SEBI norms, the bank can offer a discount of 5 percent on the floor price to investors.

"The board passed a resolution for approving the opening of the issue today (May 26); approving and adopting the preliminary placement document in connection with the Issue; and approving the floor price for the issue, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations," said Kotak Mahindra Bank in a regulatory filing.

Kotak Mahindra scrip ended 0.53 percent down to close at Rs 1,154 per share.

First Published on May 26, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Business #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Market news

