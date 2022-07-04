Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank fined for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 4 imposed a monetary penalty on private lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank for non-compliance with loan and KYC directives.

The banking regulator imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for not following its directions on customer protection and loans and advances, the RBI said in a release.

An inspection report revealed that the bank failed to credit the eligible amount to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the prescribed period.

The private lender also failed to credit the amount involved in the unauthorised electronic transactions to the customers’ account within 10 working days from the date of notification by the customer, in certain cases, and maintain or apply margin on advances to stock brokers.

Also read: RBI penalises two co-operative banks for rule violations

IndusInd Bank was fined Rs 1 crore for its failure to adhere to Know Your Customer, or KYC, rules, the RBI said in a separate release.

An RBI inspection report revealed that IndusInd Bank did not adhere to the customer due diligence procedure in the accounts opened using one-time password based e-KYC, in non-face-to-face mode as in certain accounts, the aggregate of all credits in a financial year, in all the deposits taken together, exceeded Rs 2 lakh. Moreover, certain fixed deposit accounts were opened for amounts exceeding Rs 1 lakh, of which some deposits were for more than Rs 2 lakh, it said.

Its actions were not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the central bank said.

The RBI has increased the scrutiny of regulated entities to ensure that appropriate corporate governance practices are followed.

The banking regulator, on June 24, had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 57.50 lakh on Indian Overseas Bank for failing to report certain instances of frauds involving ATM card cloning and skimming to the RBI within three weeks from the date of detection.