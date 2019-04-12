Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts savings deposit rate by 50 bps to 4.5 percent

Kotak Mahindra Bank has cut the interest rate on savings deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh by 50 basis points from 5 percent to 4.5 percent. The new rate is applicable from April 15, the bank's website showed.

Interest rates on savings deposits of above Rs 1 lakh and below Rs 1 crore is unchanged at 6 percent. Also, the rate on savings deposit of above Rs 1 crore remains at 5.5 percent.

On April 1, the private sector lender had reduced its marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points in select tenors.