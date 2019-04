Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts savings deposit rate by 50 bps to 4.5 percent

Kotak Mahindra Bank has cut the interest rate on savings deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh by 50 basis points from 5 percent to 4.5 percent. The new rate is applicable from April 15, the bank's website showed.

Interest rates on savings deposits of above Rs 1 lakh and below Rs 1 crore is unchanged at 6 percent. Also, the rate on savings deposit of above Rs 1 crore remains at 5.5 percent.

On April 1, the private sector lender had reduced its marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points in select tenors.

Last month, the State Bank of India (SBI) said, from May 1, it will be linking its deposit rates and short-term lending rates to the central bank's policy rate as the external benchmark. Owing to this, SBI's savings deposit rate on balances above Rs 1 lakh, which is at 3.5 percent, will fall to 3.25 percent. The bank has fixed a spread of 2.75 percent for savings bank rate and 2.25 percent on short-term loans rate.