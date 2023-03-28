 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kotak Mahindra Bank arm raises $1.25 billion for 2nd special situations fund

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

The money raised will be deployed in equity, debt capital and hybrid instruments across sectors, a statement from Kotak Investment Advisors (KIA), the arm of the private sector lender, under which the fund comes, said.

A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Tuesday announced that it has raised USD 1.25 billion for its second special situations fund.

The overall targeted amount for the second fund, which will be domiciled in the GIFT City, is USD 1.6 billion.

The second fund, which comes after the deployment of USD 1 billion in the first fund, will "provide strategic solution capital across growth and value companies", it said.