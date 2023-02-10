Kotak Mahindra Bank aims to grow low-cost deposits, will focus on acquiring customers, says Virat Diwanji

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank aims to add more low-cost deposits in its portfolio, said Virat Diwanji, Group President and Head, Consumer Banking. In the coming months, Diwanji said, the bank will keep a sharp eye on keeping customers engaged through technology and digital initiatives.

Highlighting the rising interest rates in deposit schemes, Diwanji said that the lender saw growth in fixed deposits (FDs) but it was muted when it came to savings accounts.

“We have seen large-ticket customers move their funds to attractive investment options like FDs, mutual funds, real estate, etc.,” he said.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Diwanji also talked about customers’ new demands, consumer banking in 2023, challenges for the lender, and more. Edited excerpts:

How was 2022 for consumer banking?

Post-COVID, lending saw significant demand across most products. The post-COVID era has been rich with data with a significant formalisation of the economy, and that data has helped banks better assess credit to customers, including new to credit customers, and leverage the demand opportunity.

On the deposits side, savings growth has been muted albeit strong growth was registered in term deposits at the industry level. This is intuitive in times of rising rates like today. When there are other attractive investment options like FDs, mutual funds, real estate, etc., large-ticket customers move their funds to these attractive options. That has led to growth in products like FDs and investments, which we have also seen for our bank.

We are able to capture the growth opportunity across sectors and products due to our wide product portfolio.

Did you see any trends in the sector? What are customers expecting?

The digital arena of banking has seen huge demand across products and segments. The need for self-servicing has evolved giving rise to DIY banking; we would also see DWY (do it with you) and DFY (do it for you) banking also proliferating in the coming year.

Other than this, banking as a service (BaaS) approach over the net and mobile and use of deep data analytics, besides adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven credit rule engines coupled with bureau and transaction data leading to expansion of lending base witnessed some demand.

What are the challenges you see in 2023 for consumer banking?

With rising interest rates and enhanced opportunity for investors to earn higher returns, we see liability growth as a critical area.

We've also witnessed a rise in customers using mobile and net banking for most transactions. Hence, physical banking needs to be complemented with digital banking solutions. This invites continuous innovation leading to speed in developing and implementing technology and digitisation-led changes.

Other than this, the ability and agility of meeting continuous changes in customer expectations and providing unique omni-channel experience as a key differentiator would be an area to look for.

A key challenge will be to keep our customers continuously engaged while keeping up with their expectations, and with changing transaction patterns. The need of the hour will be to maintain the right balance between physical and digital banking and work as ‘phygital’ banking.

What are your focus areas and outlook for 2023?

We would focus on two areas: growing stable and low-cost deposits in our lending portfolio without diluting risk-adjusted returns.

In line with these twin objectives, we continue to focus on acquiring customers, particularly the salaried segment. Our endeavour would be to optimise costs and enhance productivity through adoption of technology and digitisation.

After 2022 saw banks recover, 2023 will see banks preparing to embrace higher inflation and higher interest rates amid higher competitive intensity for deposits, customer and employee retention and rising costs (technology, regulatory, infrastructure). The global economic scenario and geopolitical development will also have an impact on the banking sector in FY23. In other words, banks will have to deal with many variables (known and unknown) to balance out their growth plans.

Do you think 2023 will see a stable interest rate environment?

As inflation stabilises, we should see a relatively stable interest rate environment compared to 2022. Though one thing to look out for would be how high the interest rate would to from current levels and for how long.

We would also see a more customer-centric journey and less of (a) product-centric (approach).

The move towards the use of technology, data, analytics, coupled with consumers’ demand for a better experience, more customised offerings—banks that invest in this space will likely gain market share.

Going forward, there would be enhanced focus on fintech partnerships which will help in leveraging technology to reduce time to market and enhance (customer) experience.