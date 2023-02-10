English
    Kotak Mahindra Bank aims to grow low-cost deposits, will focus on acquiring customers, says Virat Diwanji

    The private-lender’s consumer group president and head says keeping customers engaged will be a major challenge

    Jinit Parmar
    February 10, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

    Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank aims to add more low-cost deposits in its portfolio, said Virat Diwanji, Group President and Head, Consumer Banking. In the coming months, Diwanji said, the bank will keep a sharp eye on keeping customers engaged through technology and digital initiatives.

    Highlighting the rising interest rates in deposit schemes, Diwanji said that the lender saw growth in fixed deposits (FDs) but it was muted when it came to savings accounts.

    “We have seen large-ticket customers move their funds to attractive investment options like FDs, mutual funds, real estate, etc.,” he said.

    In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Diwanji also talked about customers’ new demands, consumer banking in 2023, challenges for the lender, and more. Edited excerpts: