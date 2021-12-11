MARKET NEWS

Kotak Mahindra appoints Ashu Suyash as independent director on its board

Suyash, comes with over 33 years of experience in Indian financial services and the global information services sector. She has led Indian and multinational businesses as CEO, set up companies, managed and grown complex regulated businesses and driven transformation and change.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank appointed Ashu Suyash as an independent director on its board on December 11. Her appointment will be effective from January 24, 2022 for a period of five years.

Suyash, comes with over 33 years of experience in Indian financial services and the global information services sector. She has led Indian and multinational businesses as CEO, set up companies, managed and grown complex regulated businesses and driven transformation and change.

Suyash was the Managing Director & CEO of CRISIL Limited, an S&P Global Company. Prior to joining CRISIL, she was the CEO of L&T Investment Management Limited and L&T Capital Markets. She started her career with Citibank India and during her tenure over 15 years, held several key positions across Citibank’s corporate and investment banking divisions and its non-banking subsidiaries.

On her appointment, Prakash Apte, Non-Executive Independent Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are delighted

to welcome Ms. Ashu Suyash to the Bank’s Board of Directors. Her deep and diverse experience across the financial services ecosystem will help us tremendously as we chart out the next phase of the Bank’s growth. She will bring a fresh perspective to the deliberations and the Board is looking forward to working with her closely.”

Suyash is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from University of Mumbai. Over the years, Suyash has received several awards and has been recognised among the Top 50 Women in business in India and Asia.

At present, the Bank’s Board of Directors comprises Prakash Apte, Non-Executive Independent Chairman; Uday Chander Khanna, Independent Director; Farida Khambata, Independent Director; Uday Shankar, Independent Director; Ashok Gulati, Independent Director; C Jayaram, Non-Executive Director; Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO; Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director; KVS Manian, Whole-time Director and Gaurang Shah, Whole-time Director.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashu Suyash #Kotak Mahindra Bank
first published: Dec 11, 2021 03:31 pm

