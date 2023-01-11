Kotak Mah Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 17.3% YoY to Rs. 2,500.3 cr: Emkay

KFin is also one of the two players providing central record-keeping services for the National Pension System.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mah Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,500.3 crore up 17.3% year-on-year (down 3.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.6 percent Y-o-Y (up0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,140.2 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 30.3% Y-o-Y (down 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,520.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Emkay_BFSI