172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|kotak-bank-registers-fir-against-cox-kings-alleging-rs-170-crore-fraud-5916951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Bank registers FIR against Cox & Kings alleging Rs 170 crore fraud

The case based on Kotak Bank's complaint was later transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW)

Moneycontrol News

Kotak Mahindra Bank has reportedly registered a case against Cox & Kings Ltd., alleging that the company defrauded the private lender of over Rs 170 crore. While the preliminary investigation is underway, the Mumbai police has registered a case based on Kotak Bank’s complaint. The case was subsequently transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

IndusInd Bank’s complaint of being defrauded by Cox & Kings Ltd (CKL) of about Rs 240 crore is also being probed by the EOW.

"We have studied the complaint and the audit report prepared by PwC against CKL and have found merit in IndusInd Bank’s complaint. The preliminary enquiry will be soon converted into an FIR,” an official privy to the development told the Economic Times.

Close

Cox & Kings promoter Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar had earlier lodged counter-FIRs against the banks and key personnel of the travel company’s former management last month, accusing them of causing a loss of over Rs 5,500 crore to CKL and its affiliates.

related news

Cox & Kings is currently going through the corporate insolvency resolution process.

In June, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at five locations of the travel firm in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case.

Also read: ED raid at Cox & Kings in Yes Bank case: A maze of dubious transactions under lens

Yes Bank was the biggest lender to loan defaulter travel firms with total claims of over Rs 2,285 crore, according to a list of financial creditors prepared by the resolution professional of the debt-ridden firm.

Following several defaults, banks assigned PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) to undertake a forensic audit.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 11:23 am

tags #Cox & Kings #Kotak Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.