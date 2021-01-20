Kotak Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 16.4% YoY to Rs. 1,856.5 cr: ICICI Direct

10. Kotak Mahindra Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 3,06,331.09 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 32,570.94 crore.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,856.5 crore up 16.4% year-on-year (down 15% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,964.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 38.9% Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,316.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.