Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak AMC MD Nilesh Shah appointed AMFI Chairman

He will be succeeding Nimesh Shah, Managing Director and Chief Executive officer, ICICI Prudential AMC, who was appointed to the post in 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, has been appointed Chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at its board meeting held in Mumbai on September 23.

The board has also appointed Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund, the new Vice-Chairman of AMFI.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 10:08 pm

tags #AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) #Kotak MF CEO Nilesh Shah #Saurabh Nanavati

