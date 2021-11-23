Koparo raises Rs 5.7 crore seed funding from Saama Capital, DSG, others

Koparo was founded by Simran Khara during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natural home and personal hygiene startup Koparo has raised seed funding of Rs 5.7 crore from Saama Capital, Titan Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. The seed round also saw participation from some angel investors including former Disney APAC chairman Uday Shankar; OYO India CEO Rohit Kapoor; Urban Ladder Founder Ashish Goel and Product head of Five9 Anand Chandrasekaran, according to a statement issued on November 23.

Founded by ex-McKinsey executive Simran Khara during the COVID-19 pandemic, Koparo is a direct-to-consumer brand that manufactures natural and sustainable products for home and personal hygiene.

The brand seeks to address the needs of millennial Indian families who have become increasingly conscious about their health and wellbeing and are looking for cleaner and safer alternatives in all aspects of life.

“COVID-19 changed my relationship with our home. I was spending more time at home, creating new cleaning codes and scrubbing every surface only to realise I was building more toxicity in my house and in the environment. Toxic chemicals in conventional household cleaners cause several health issues ranging from skin or respiratory issues, chemical burns and even chronic hazards such as cancer, fertility issues, ADHD and more. This was terrifying and here is where the Koparo story began,” shared Khara.

“We're obsessed with cleanliness and we're on a quest to make cleaning products that are incredibly powerful and yet safe for you, your kids, your pets and our planet” she added.

As per the statement, the company’s products are made without adding any phosphates, parabens, EDTA, triclosan, chlorine, ammonia and synthetic dyes, and are also PETA certified cruelty-free.

"Millennial families are showing a preference towards better-for-you, high quality products. We believe this trend is playing out in multiple categories and we're excited to partner with Simran and believe the company vision has the potential for tremendous impact," said Ash Lilani, managing partner at Saama Capital