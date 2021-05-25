MARKET NEWS

Koo hails new social media norms, appoints Rahul Satyakam as Grievance Officer

The new rules include creating systems to deal with user grievances and to monitor harmful content. None of the other major social media platforms (with over 50 lakh users) has complied with the new rules, say sources.

Swathi Moorthy
May 25, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
Founded in March 2020 by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo can be used to express views and opinions on various topics much like Twitter.

Indian-origin microblogging platform Koo has appointed Rahul Satyakam as the resident grievance officer mandated under the new IT rules, which comes into effect from May 26.

Satyakam, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, has been serving as the operations manager at Koo since January 2021.

The company has also appointed a chief compliance officer and nodal contact officer. “The requirement is to name only the grievance officer. The others don’t have to be named and we are not naming them publicly as per the guidance,” Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo, said.

Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo, said in an earlier statement that all the roles were filled internally.

Koo, with 6 million users, falls under the significant social media (more than 5 million users) category, along with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter. None of the other major social media platforms (with over 50 lakh users) has complied with the new IT rules, according to government sources, who did not want to be named.

New IT guidelines

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules), 2021, was notified on February 25, and the large social media companies, which are classified by the government as intermediaries, had three months to comply with the rules, which include creating systems to deal with user grievances and harmful content.

These rules come into effect on May 26, 2021, and if social media companies do not obey, they may lose their status and protection as intermediaries and may become liable for criminal action based on the laws of the land, said one person familiar with the matter.

It isn’t complicated’

“The guidelines were extremely user-friendly. Most of it was to have officers so that people can reach out to them,” Radhakrishna told Moneycontrol.

“We were focussed on product-related developments since the spike we got post February. So most of February, we were working on getting the product better. Then we started working on this,” Radhakrishna said.

“Most of the appointments we did in May only. It is not as complicated as it is made to sound. As a small company, we have been agile about it,” he added. The company employs about 100 people.

As for addressing grievances and removing disturbing content such as pornography, Radhakrishna said that the company had the processes in place already. “The redressal mechanism we have right now is in a different form. Earlier, we addressed them as quickly as possible even within 24 hours. But the requirement is only 72 hours. For pornography and harassment, we have our own community guidelines that don’t allow it, They were in place even before the ministry guidelines came. It just got a formal name now,” he added.

Funding

Koo has been growing organically, adding 1 million users in the last month. While Radhakrishna said that they are in talks to raise funds, he said nothing is finalised.

Swathi Moorthy
TAGS: #Facebook #intermediaries #Koo #new social media rules #Twitter
first published: May 25, 2021 03:38 pm

