MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Koo appoints former redBus executive Phaneesh Gururaj as technology head

Along with Phaneesh, the technology team will consist of Badri Narayan who will serve as Vice President (VP) of Engineering and was previously part of Google.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Microblogging platform Koo on September 3 said it has appointed former redBus executive Phaneesh Gururaj as President of Technology, to lead the engineering and innovation team at the company.

In order to give shape and direction to the technology platform, Koo has put together an engineering team to work closely with Gururaj, the company added. Prior to joining Koo, Gururaj led Engineering and Product teams at redBus and was part of the company since  April 2014.

Along with Phaneesh, the technology team will consist of Badri Narayan who will serve as Vice President (VP) of Engineering and was previously part of Google. Former GoJek executive Pavan Kunchapu will join as VP and Head Mobile, former Walmart Labs’ Vivek Yadav will be Engineering Leader and Head of Data Platforms.

The newly appointed team with over 60-man years of experience will be tasked to further accentuate the engineering capabilities and ensure that the technology at Koo is prepared to manage the next level of scale, the company said.

Speaking about the appointments, Koo’s Co-Founder & CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said, “Koo is the first social media platform that is being built from scratch in India. With the number of languages and features, Koo will eventually offer, a robust technology team will be the backbone of this effort. With tremendous experience in building and managing platforms, Phaneesh and the team have the credentials to support the growth expected at Koo. We look forward to offering the users of Koo a best-in-class user experience.”

Close

Related stories

At the end of August 2021, Koo achieved one crore downloads within 16 months of going live. In an interview with Moneycontrol on September 1, Radhakrishna said that Koo has the potential to go to 100 crore users. The company’s app went live in March 2020 and downloads have grown from five lakh in January to two million in February 2021.

Ko’s valuation grew to $150 million with its $30 million fundraise in May 2021. The company is backed by investors like Tiger Global, Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume, IIFL, and Mirae Assets.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Koo #social media
first published: Sep 3, 2021 03:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.