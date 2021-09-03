Koo appoints former redBus executive Phaneesh Gururaj as technology head

(Representative image)

Microblogging platform Koo on September 3 said it has appointed former redBus executive Phaneesh Gururaj as President of Technology, to lead the engineering and innovation team at the company.

In order to give shape and direction to the technology platform, Koo has put together an engineering team to work closely with Gururaj, the company added. Prior to joining Koo, Gururaj led Engineering and Product teams at redBus and was part of the company since April 2014.

Along with Phaneesh, the technology team will consist of Badri Narayan who will serve as Vice President (VP) of Engineering and was previously part of Google. Former GoJek executive Pavan Kunchapu will join as VP and Head Mobile, former Walmart Labs’ Vivek Yadav will be Engineering Leader and Head of Data Platforms.

The newly appointed team with over 60-man years of experience will be tasked to further accentuate the engineering capabilities and ensure that the technology at Koo is prepared to manage the next level of scale, the company said.

Speaking about the appointments, Koo’s Co-Founder & CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said, “Koo is the first social media platform that is being built from scratch in India. With the number of languages and features, Koo will eventually offer, a robust technology team will be the backbone of this effort. With tremendous experience in building and managing platforms, Phaneesh and the team have the credentials to support the growth expected at Koo. We look forward to offering the users of Koo a best-in-class user experience.”

At the end of August 2021, Koo achieved one crore downloads within 16 months of going live. In an interview with Moneycontrol on September 1, Radhakrishna said that Koo has the potential to go to 100 crore users. The company’s app went live in March 2020 and downloads have grown from five lakh in January to two million in February 2021.

Ko’s valuation grew to $150 million with its $30 million fundraise in May 2021. The company is backed by investors like Tiger Global, Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume, IIFL, and Mirae Assets.