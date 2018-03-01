App
Feb 23, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Konkan Railway to build 12 km rail connector to Kerala port

"We have entered into an agreement, covering the project report as well as construction, with the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), a Kerala government undertaking, to build a 12 kilometre line connecting the port with the national network at Balarampuram, south of state capital Thiruvananthapuram," KR officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Konkan Railway bagged its first project in Kerala after it inked an agreement with the Vizhinjam port in the coastal state to build a connecting rail line, the rail operator said today.

He added that some eight kms of this line would run through tunnels and the project would cost Rs 555 crore excluding the price of land.

He added that some eight kms of this line would run through tunnels and the project would cost Rs 555 crore excluding the price of land.

The Kerala government holds a six per cent stake in Konkan Railway.

