Kolkata witnesses 31% fall in apartment registrations in April 2023, smaller units in demand: Report

The report said more than 88,000 apartments were registered in Kolkata since the stamp duty rebate in July 2021. Representative image

Compared to April 2022, the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) witnessed a 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in apartment registrations in the first quarter of FY2023-24 with a month-on-month (MoM) decrease by 33 percent over March 2023, a report by real estate consultant Knight Frank added.

"This is not surprising as March 2023 was a strong month when a 15 percent increase in the volume of registrations was noted over February 2023. In April 2022 also, a 30 percent MoM decline in registrations was observed over March 2022," the report added.

However, the report said, more than 88,000 apartments were registered in Kolkata since the stamp duty rebate in July 2021.

"The 18-month period before the introduction of the stamp duty rebate saw registrations of nearly 47,000 units. The data pertains to transactions in both primary (fresh sale) and secondary (resale) markets for all residential apartments for all periods," the report said.

"The pause in the interest rate cycle has been helpful to revive demand in the affordable housing segment. However, homebuyers remain cognizant of any increase in lending rates going forward," Abhijit Das, Senior Director - East, Knight Frank India added.

North Kolkata emerges top with 42 percent of registrations

The share of the north zone had shrunk to 25 percent in March 2023 before rising to 42 percent in this monthly cycle.

"A year ago, the north zone accounted for 40 percent of the total share of the registration pie and despite the moderation in the previous month," the report said.

The south zone share, on the other hand, has shrunk from 31 percent in April 2022 to 19 percent in April 2023.

The share of Rajarhat, in the northeastern periphery of Kolkata, has gradually expanded from 1 percent in April 2022 to 6 percent in March 2023 before rising to 10 percent in April 2023.

Smaller apartments in demand

Apartments up to 500 sq ft accounted for 46 percent of the total registrations in April 2023. The share of smaller unit sizes, which had shrunk to 27 percent in April 2022 due to the high-interest rates hitting the affordable segment hardest, could be seen rebounding as the interest rate cycle was paused recently, the report said.

Knight Frank said on a YoY and MoM basis, a 19 percent and 31 percent upswing could be seen in this category. "Unit sizes in the 501 – 1,000 sq ft category accounted for 38 percent of the total registrations while bigger unit sizes of more than 1,001 sq ft saw their share shrink to 16 percent compared to 26 percent a year ago," it added.