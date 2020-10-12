Kolkata hoteliers hopeful of raise in seating capacity limit during festival season

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) on Monday said it is hopeful that the West Bengal government will raise the seating capacity ceiling from 50 percent to 75 percent in view of the upcoming festival season.

The association had written to the state's chief secretary last week, seeking increased seating to ensure viability of operations and secure jobs of the staff.

"We are hopeful the state government will help the restaurants, hotels and bars by raising the seating capacity limit (in force due to the COVID-19 pandemic)," HRAEI president Sudesh Poddar said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Poddar said sales have been down since restaurants and bars reopened during 'Unlock 3', while running costs increased manifold due to adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

He also said many restaurants have closed down operations owing to losses.

Poddar added that HRAEI has asked its members to offer discounts to diners.