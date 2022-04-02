English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded

    The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am, they said. The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am, they said.

    PTI
    April 02, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    A Kolkata-bound flight was grounded at the Ranchi airport on Saturday after it developed a technical snag while taking off, officials said.

    The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am, they said. The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am, they said.

    "The air-conditioner of the plane developed a snag and it stopped working. So, the flight was grounded for repair works," Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma told PTI. Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said. Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #IndiGo
    first published: Apr 2, 2022 02:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.