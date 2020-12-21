Kochi Metro to adopt circular economy to reduce building construction cost

Artist's impression of the Fort Kochi boat terminal (Image: Instagram/KochiMetroRail)

In a bid to promote sustainable development, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to adopt circular economy principles. With this new approach, KMRL aims at reducing the cost of building construction.

According to the plan, KMRL will begin the initiative by using recycled items as building materials. This will reduce dependence on virgin materials for less important areas. Apart from this, KMRL is also considering minimising environmental impacts from transportation.

"Through adopting circular economy, KMRL can work on the concept of reduce, reuse, redesign and regenerate," Hindu BusinessLine quoted KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma as saying.

Among the major new initiatives under consideration include use of materials with low emissions, maximise usage of structural steel in stations, reduce the quantity of cement concrete and use of local building materials. Also, reuse of removed materials from old building foundations/walls and road formations are being ensured under the new policy.

Apart from all these measures, KMRL would ensure reduction in plastic/polimer usage by encouraging reusable or recyclable items.

Plans like hiring authorised agencies for proper disposal of materials like used oil or packing material are being mulled. Noise reduction measures while construction of the Kochi Metro will be ensured, the report said.

The circular economy is a new approach through which extension of product lifespan and relocation of waste -- from the end of the supply chain to the beginning -- is considered by using them more than once. The novel approach is gaining momentum across the globe.