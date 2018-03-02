App
Mar 01, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

KNR Construction wins Rs 1,021 cr road project from NHAI in Tamil Nadu

"KNR Constructions Ltd has bagged its first Hybrid Annuity Project (HAM) with bid project cost of Rs 1020.60 crore from NHAI for the work of four-laning of Trichy to Kallagam section of NH-227," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

KNR Constructions today said it has won a Rs 1,021 crore highway project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Tamil Nadu.

"KNR Constructions Ltd has bagged its first Hybrid Annuity Project (HAM) with bid project cost of Rs 1020.60 crore from NHAI for the work of four-laning of Trichy to Kallagam section of NH-227," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The project will be implemented under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Tamil Nadu, it said. It added that the project has a concession period of 17 years including construction period of 2 years from the appointed date.

