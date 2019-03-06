Know Your Money | How to counter fear of investing and kick-start your financial journey this Women's Day

The second episode of Know Your Money highlights why it is important for women to also ensure the proper and safe handling of all investment documentation once they have taken charge of their finances.
It is not just important for women to take charge of their finances, but also critical that they keep the documentation in order. Who the second holder or the nominee for any financial investments is, where the account statements are stored to keep them safe and such are equally important matters to ensure financial independence.Watch the video to know more...
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 04:46 pm