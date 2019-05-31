App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know your minister | Ram Vilas Paswan - Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

The Lok Janshakti Party chief is now the Dalit face of the Modi government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ram Vilas Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
Eight-time Lok Sabha MP and former Rajya Sabha member Ram Vilas Paswan once again took oath as Cabinet Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. The Lok Janshakti Party(LJP)  chief was Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the previous government.

In this term too, he has been allocated the same ministry.

Paswan, 73, refrained from contesting elections in 2019 from Hajipur as he was assured of a Rajya Sabha seat by the BJP before polls.

Paswan's party had contested six Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the recently concluded elections and emerged victorious on all.

He was the first Dalit leader to join NDA again. He earlier left the party after the 2002 Gujarat riots. The LJP leader is now the Dalit face of the Modi government. After being appointed as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Modi cabinet, Paswan said his priority was to ensure efficiency in the public distribution system and consolidate the functioning of the Food Corporation of India.

Paswan began his political career way back in 1969 when he was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He entered Lok Sabha for the first time in 1977 from Hajipur constituency. Thereafter, he represented this seat in 1980, 1989, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Paswan formed LJP in 2000. He also served as a Union Minister in UPA 1 between 2004-2009. He, however, lost elections from Hajipur in 2009 and was thereafter sent to Rajya Sabha by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Paswan holds a Bachelor of Law and a Master of Arts degrees from Kosi College, Pilkhi and Patna University.
First Published on May 31, 2019 01:58 pm

