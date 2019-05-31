Know your minister | Dharmendra Pradhan - Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's face in Odisha, has found a spot in the Modi Cabinet for the second time. During the previous term, Dharmendra Pradhan served as Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

In this term, Pradhan will continue to be Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas but has also been allocated the Steel Ministry.

As Union minister, Pradhan, 49, a tough task-master was credited for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawla Yojana to see LPG customer base more than double to 26 crores in just five years. He kept Odisha central to his political priorities and virtually drove many a project in the oil ministry he headed to the state.

During the recently concluded assembly elections in Odisha, BJP managed to increase its seat share from 10 to 13. Interestingly, the winning party BJD had won a vote share of 44.7 percent, while BJP which was a distant second in terms of seats managed a vote share of 32.5 percent.

Pradhan is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In addition to being a General Secretary, he was assigned additional responsibility to look after the party activities in Jharkhand in August 2011. Dharmendra Pradhan is a close confidant of BJP party President Amit Shah and was one of the Chief Architects for the victory of BJP in Bihar in the Lok Sabha election of 2014.

He started his political carrier as an Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist in 1983 while pursuing higher secondary education in Talcher College. He became the president of the student union in Talcher in 1985. Later, he became the national secretary of ABVP.

An M.A. in Anthropology from Utkal University in Odisha, Pradhan became an MLA from Pallahara constituency in 2000 when the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) came to power in Odisha in alliance with the BJP. Pradhan was conferred the 'Best Legislator Award', the Utkalmani Gopabandhu Pratibha Samman in 2002-03 and the Odisha Citizens' Award in 2013.