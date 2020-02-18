Know The Features of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

As every parent knows, having children can be an expensive business, especially as they grow older. Education costs are prohibitive and weddings (paid by parents) have become increasingly lavish. So you need to start thinking early to save up so that you are not short of funds when your child needs them the most.

One way in which you can save for the future of your girl child is the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY). This is a government-run scheme which is similar to the Public Provident Fund (PPF) but intended for the benefit of female children. Like PPF, you can claim a tax deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh a year by investing in this scheme under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.



You can open an SSY account for your girl child at any time until she is 10 years of age.



A parent can open only one SSY account for a female child.



You have to make a minimum deposit of Rs 250 a year. If the minimum amount is not deposited, you have to pay a fine of Rs 50.



The maximum amount that can be deposited in a year is Rs. 1.5 lakh.



Amounts invested in SSY can be deducted from taxable income up to Rs. 1.5 lakh per year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.



Interest earned, and the amount on maturity are also tax-free.



The account matures 21 years after the date of opening. It can be closed on the marriage of the beneficiary above the legal age of 18.



Control over the account is in the hands of the beneficiary after the age of 18.



The beneficiary can withdraw 50 per cent of the corpus at the age of 18 to meet the costs of higher education.



Interest rates are slightly higher than that on PPF, at 8.4 per cent, compared to 7.9 per cent (as of January 2020). These rates are subject to change from time to time.



You can open an SSY account at post offices, any nationalised bank, or certain private banks.



SSY accounts can be transferred to any branch of the post office or bank.



PFF vs SSY

PPF and SSY are quite similar in many ways, yet different. So, would it be better if you open a PPF account for a minor child than an SSY account? The only major difference between the two is the interest rates, which is higher for SSY than that on PPF. SSY also has a slightly longer lock-in period of 21 years, unless the female beneficiary gets married before that.

Tax benefits on both schemes are the same. You get an exemption up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C in a year and interest earned, and final corpus too are exempt from tax. In short, both PPF and SSY have the same EEE (exempt, exempt, exempt) benefit.

Can you use SSY as a substitute for PPF for your retirement savings? No, you cannot do this since the funds in the SSY account belong to the beneficiary after the age of 18.

One thing to remember about SSY is that since the maturity period is 21 years, you might want to invest when the girl child is very young. If you start SSY at 10, your child will get the benefit only at 31, unless she’s married!