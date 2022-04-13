English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how businesses can spearhead social progress, on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    KLM to resume flight services on BengaluruAmsterdam route from May 25

    KLM had temporarily stopped operating its services to India after the Central government suspended all scheduled international flights from and to India, in late March 2020, in the wake of the pandemic.

    PTI
    April 13, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Royal Dutch carrier KLM on Wednesday announced the resumption of its flight services on the BengaluruAmsterdam route from May 25. KLM had temporarily stopped operating its services to India after the Central government suspended all scheduled international flights from and to India, in late March 2020, in the wake of the pandemic.

    Starting from May 25, KLM will operate three flights per week from Bengaluru to Amsterdam, offering customers the option of direct connections to Amsterdam and access to destinations across the global network via Amsterdam, Schiphol, the airline said in a statement.

    The airline had started services on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route in October 2019.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #KLM airlines
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 01:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.