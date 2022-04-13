KLM to resume flight services on BengaluruAmsterdam route from May 25

Representative Image

Royal Dutch carrier KLM on Wednesday announced the resumption of its flight services on the BengaluruAmsterdam route from May 25. KLM had temporarily stopped operating its services to India after the Central government suspended all scheduled international flights from and to India, in late March 2020, in the wake of the pandemic.

Starting from May 25, KLM will operate three flights per week from Bengaluru to Amsterdam, offering customers the option of direct connections to Amsterdam and access to destinations across the global network via Amsterdam, Schiphol, the airline said in a statement.

The airline had started services on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route in October 2019.





