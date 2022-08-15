KKR to sell entire 27% stake in Max Healthcare tomorrow, likely to raise Rs 9,000 crore

US private equity major KKR will be selling its entire 27 percent stake in hospital chain Max Healthcare on August 16, and is likely to raise around Rs 9,000 crore.

The transaction, via a block deal, will be executed through Kayak Investment, which is the KKR-affiliated entity that has invested in the healthcare company.

KKR would be offloading its entire 26.7 crore shares in Max Healthcare at a price band of Rs 350-361.9 per share, as per the deal terms released on August 15.

The base offer is for around 20 percent stake or 19.3 crore shares, and the upsize option is for the remaining 6.83 percent stake or 6.6 crore shares, it added.

The total deal value is estimated to be approximately Rs 9,416 crore at the upper end.

As of June last year, Kayak Investments held 45.63 crore shares or 47.24 percent stake in Max Healthcare. On September 29, the company sold 8.44 crore shares for Rs 2,956 crore through open market transactions. The shares were picked up by HDFC Mutual Fund, Veritas Funds Plc and SBI Mutual Fund, among others.

The shares in Max Healthcare were acquired by KKR in 2018, along with Mumbai-headquartered Radiant, at Rs 80 apiece. KKR, through its affiliate Kayak Investments, sold 10 percent stake in the company for Rs 3,300 crore.

At the last market closing hours on August 12, the shares of Max Healthcare closed 2.74 per cent lower at Rs 361.55 apiece on the BSE.

